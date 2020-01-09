|
|
Claudia Mae Townsend Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Claudia Mae Townsend are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Townsend is survived by her husband of nineteen years, Allen Townsend; children, Contrenia Haynes, Rolena Davis and Kevin Davis; grandchildren, Melvin Jamal Baldwin, Jonnathan Davis-Grant, Beautiful Burns, Cameron Lemon and Sterling Lemon; siblings, Arthur Haynes, Jr. (Barbara), Evelyn Johnson and Leroy Haynes; nieces and nephews, Alfred Bennett (Brenda), Donald Bennett (Rondell), Ernest Brown, Vanessa Weldon (Antoine), Quinton Wise (Geneva), Winona Campbell, LaTonya Bennett, Deanna Nell (Keith) and Rhonda Haynes; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Vernon Townsend (Judy), Alphonso Townsend, Hercules Townsend, Wilma Townsend, Julie Ann Charles (Wilmore), Sherald Townsend, Barbara Townsend, Christine Townsend, Darleen Townsend; special cousin, Mary Seabrook; best friends, Karen Major Middleton and Reanita Gales-Fyall and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020