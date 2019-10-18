In Loving Memory Of CLAYTON "BUDDAH" THOMPSON JR. June 2, 1977 ~ October 19, 2008 God took him Home, it was his will, But in our hearts we love him still; His memory is as dear today As in the hour he passed away, We often sit and think of him When we are all alone, For memory is the only friend That grief can call its own. Sadly missed by your loving Wife, Daughter, Father and Mother; Grandmother; Siblings; and Host of Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019