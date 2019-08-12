Clea DeBusk Conway, SC - Clea Vieira DeBusk, age 87, wife of the late George Henry DeBusk, Sr. of died August 11, 2019. Mrs. DeBusk was born in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, a daughter of the late Francisco de Moraes Vieira and Maria Carlota Moraes Vieira. She was predeceased by a sister, Vera Moraes Vieira. Mrs. DeBusk was formerly of Hanahan, SC, where she was a member of The Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. Prior to retirement, she was a school teacher in Brazil and in Hanahan, SC. Surviving are: one son, George H. DeBusk, Jr. of Conway; one daughter, Susan Elizabeth DeBusk Paiva and husband, Frank of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Walter Nelson Paiva of Cambridge, MA, Juliet Alice Paiva and Violet Frances Paiva, both of Philadelphia, PA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father David Nerbun at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the Mass in the gathering area of the church. Memorials may be sent to the , 2090 Executive Hall Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Sign an online obit at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019