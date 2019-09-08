|
|
Clement "Bubba Deke" Powell Awendaw - Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019, Mr. Clement Nathaniel "Bubba Deke" Powell Residence: 1121 Porcher School Rd., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Powell is the husband of Councilwoman Sheila McNeil Powell; son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bennie and Eliza Powell; father of Mrs. Detra Mardis (Jernard), Mr. Jason Powell, and Ms. Gizelle Powell; grandfather of Kamryn, Ryan, and Audrey; brother of Mrs. Arthurine P. Rivers (Henry), Mrs. Dollie P. Johnson (Charles), Mr. Melvin Powell (Angie), Ms. Cassandra Powell, Mr. Alfred Powell (Ameena), Mrs. Betty P. Jenkins (Herman), Mrs. Mary Simmons, and Mr. John Michael Smalls; son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. James and Emily McNeil; and the brother-in-law of Ms. Ruth Porcher, Mr. Forrest Patton (Shirley), Mrs. Terry Scott, Ms. Pamela McNeil, Mrs. Emma Huger (Malcom), and Mrs. Yvette Dilligard (Morris). Mr. Powell was 60 years old and was a US Air Force (Retired) Firefighter and worked for the US Postal Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019