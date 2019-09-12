Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Clement "Bubba Deke" Powell

Clement "Bubba Deke" Powell Obituary
Clement "Bubba Deke" Powell Awendaw - The relatives and friends of Mr. Clement Nathaniel "Bubba Deke" Powell are invited to attend his Celebration of Life service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Nebo AME Church, 5600 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church cemetery. Mr. Powell is survived by his wife, Councilwoman Sheila McNeil Powell; children: Mrs. Detra Mardis (Jernard), Mr. Jason Powell, and Ms. Gizelle Powell; grandchildren: Kamryn, Ryan, and Audrey; siblings: Mrs. Arthurine P. Rivers (Henry), Mrs. Dollie P. Johnson (Charles), Mr. Melvin Powell (Angie), Ms. Cassandra Powell, Mr. Alfred Powell (Ameena), Mrs. Betty P. Jenkins (Herman), Mrs. Mary Simmons, and Mr. John Michael Smalls; father and mother-in- law: Mr. and Mrs. James and Emily McNeil; sisters and brother-in-law: Ms. Ruth Porcher, Mr. Forrest Patton (Shirley), Mrs. Terry Scott, Ms. Pamela McNeil, Mrs. Emma Huger (Malcolm), and Mrs. Yvette Dilligard (Morris); and a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Powell will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3:30 to 7:00 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
