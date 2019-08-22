Clement Singleton, Jr. Summerville - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mr. Clement Singleton, Jr. entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2019. Late residence Summerville, SC. Mr. Singleton is the husband of Mrs. Victoria Singleton; father of Alex Albert Singleton, Clementine Beth Perry (Robert), Vanessa Marie Dos Santos (Edson) and the late Mr. Keith Singleton. The last religious rites for Mr. Singleton will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:00 AM at Canaan United Methodist Church, Ridgeville, SC, Rev. Jeffrey Salley, Pastor. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. His wife and children request his grandchildren, siblings Mrs. Ermine Myers, Ms. Sarah McLean, Dr. Charles (Cozy) Singleton and Isreal (Deloris) Singleton, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Family will receive friends tonight from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM at Canaan United Methodist Church 171 Highway 61, Ridgeville, South Carolina 29472. Arrangements entrusted to ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 BRYAN STREET SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843) 871-1528 (PHONE) (843) 832-9240 (FAX). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019