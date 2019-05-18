Clementa Florio Charleston - Mrs. Clementa (Ment) Annunciata Iamundo Florio, 105, widow of Herman J. Florio, entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2019. The relatives and friends of Clementa Annunciata Iamundo Florio are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Blvd, Johns Island. Monsignor Charles Rowland will officiate. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM Monday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. A native of Charleston and longtime resident of Wadmalaw Island, Ment was the daughter of the late Agostino and Rosina DiPaola Iamundo. She attended local schools and Rice Business College. She was a homemaker who was renowned for her Spaghetti and for her Benneseed Cookies, the recipe for which was published in Southern Living Magazine and several cookbooks. Ment is survived by 3 daughters, Rosina Florio Mellis, Angela Jeffers and husband Jeff, and Donna Florio, as well as 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great- grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Italia (Tilly) Hubbard, Quintina (Tina) Myatt Melfi, and Leona Meek. Flowers are accepted or donations in lieu of flowers may be made to , stjude.org. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, INC. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary