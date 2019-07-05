Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Cletis Eugene Scott

Cletis Eugene Scott Summerville - Cletis Eugene Scott, 61, of Summerville, SC, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home. Memorial Services will be Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum. Inurnment will follow and flowers will be accepted. Cletis was born April 4, 1958 in Summerville, SC, the son of Florence Infinger Muckelvaney and the late Julius Muckelvaney. In addition to his mother, Florence Muckelvaney, Cletis leaves behind his daughter, Barbara Lynn Brown (Matthew) of Moncks Corner; step-sons, Anthony Daniels of Summerville and Adam Daniels of Greenville; sisters, Diann Crosby (Marion), Karen Denise Coomes (Robert), and April Darlene Peters (Timmy), all of Summerville; grandchildren, Ashley, Emily, and Heather Brown; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 6, 2019
