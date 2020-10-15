1/1
Cleveland Gregory Jr.
Cleveland Gregory, Jr. MONCKS CORNER - Graveside services for Cleveland Gregory, Jr., 73, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Anderson Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee Circle, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Viewing will begin at 9:30am and ending at 10:30am. The services will begin at 11:00am. Arrangements are entrusted to RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone #843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com. Mr. Gregory is survived by his children, grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. FACE COVERING IS REQUIRED. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
