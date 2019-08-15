Cliff Weeks Awendaw - The relatives and friends of Mr. Cliff Weeks and those of his companion; Bettye Simmons Weeks; those of his parents; the late Nathan and Bertha Weeks; those of his sisters, Irene (Isaiah) Singleton, Surreace (Anthony) Cash, Virene (Joseph) Weeks-Garrett; are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Peters A.M.E. Church, 4650 Sanders Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at St. Peters AME Church Cemetery. Mr. Weeks will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019