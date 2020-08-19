Clifford Campbell CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Clifford Campbell will celebrate his life at a Private Celebration Of Life on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Thursday from 3-7pm at the mortuary. Mr. Campbell leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Winona Bennett-Campbell; children, Clifford D. Jackson, Taishai J. Campbell and Tyrik J. Campbell; parents, Lillian Campbell Johnson and David Moore Jr; siblings, Lacajie Johnson and Gavin Johnson (Erika); mother-in-law, Ms. Evelyn Bennett; father-in-law, Mr. Alfred Bennett (Lorranie); grandchildren, niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Celebration Of Life. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
