Clifford L. Graham Charleston Air Force Base - The relatives and friends of Mr. Clifford L. Graham will celebrate his life in a private funeral service. A public viewing will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Graham is survived by his wife, Tracey Graham; mother, Wilhelmina Graham; children, Desmond (Gilda) Bennett, Camille (Osei) Adoma and Clifford Martin Graham; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Elease Graham, Richard Graham, Jr., Clarence (Cynthia) Graham, George Graham, Carl (Alverna) Graham, Louisa (Stevenson) Williams, Earl Gibbs, Sheryl Pittman, Vermatine Williams, Sheriah (Benny) Perkins, Kathleen (Troy) McClain, Lucius (Jeanette) Gibbs; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston