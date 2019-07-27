|
Clifford Smith, II N. Charleston - The family and friends of Mr. Clifford Smith, II are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Memorial Service 6:30 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Truth and Fellowship Impact Center, 3550 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Smith is survived by his mother, Mrs. Linton Stevenson; two sisters, Mrs. Berma Hicks (Alan) and Mrs. Pamela Brownsmith (James); a devoted niece, Mrs. Stephanie Moree (Andrae); a step-son, Towan Oliver; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a donation in honor of Mr. Smith to the Charleston Friends of the Library, 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. You can make a memorial gift on their webpage or you can send a check to the above address.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019