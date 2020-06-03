Clifford Wallace Whatley Mt. Pleasant - Clifford Wallace Whatley, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Jeanette Barfield Whatley, entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020. Due to the continued restrictive period, a small family service will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Interment will be in the First Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island Columbarium, 100 South Forest Beach Drive at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Cliff, affectionately known to family and friends as "Pop Pop"was born August 12, 1930 in Reynolds, Georgia, son of the late Clifford Edwards Whatley and the late Mary Monk Whatley. He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1949 and matriculated to the University of Georgia, also earning a degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He married the love of his life, Jeanette Barfield in 1953. They spent their 58 years together raising their three sons in Allendale, SC, building a business and traveling whenever they could. Cliff was an entrepreneur, building several businesses in the automotive industry. Many will remember his warmth and kindness as the owner of Whatley Chevrolet in Allendale. He was the Blue Bird Bus Distributor for North and South Carolina for years. Cliff was strong in his faith and was an active member of Swallow Savannah Methodist Church and served his community in various civic capacities including the Allendale Lions Club and Allendale Academy. Upon his retirement, Cliff and Jeanette moved to Hilton Head, where they enjoyed living the coastal life. Cliff loved spending time on the beach, as well as shrimping and fishing the Bluffton waters with his good friend, Charlie Young. He was a very active member at the First Baptist Church of Hilton Head where he spent time volunteering his "handyman"services, was a member of the choir, and was named an honorary Deacon. In 2011, Cliff and his wife of 58 years moved to Mount Pleasant to be closer to family. Jeanette passed away shortly thereafter in 2012. At the time of his passing, Cliff resided at Franke at Seaside, where he enjoyed his many friends, playing cards and zipping around on his scooter. The family is thankful for the caregivers at Franke and the Lutheran Hospice team that took excellent care of him especially in his final days. He is survived by three sons, Dennis Steven Whatley (Kimey) of Piedmont, SC, David Wallace Whatley (Jane Ramey) of Awendaw, SC, and Paul Dane Whatley (Kea) of Mount Pleasant, SC; three brothers, William H. Whatley of Atlanta, GA, Julian M. Whatley of Marshallville, GA and Leonard S. Whatley of Reynolds, GA; seven grandchildren, Caroline Bolt (Nathan), Samuel Whatley (Morganne), Lillian Whatley, Lauren Whatley, Glenn Whatley, Harrison Whatley and Wallace Ann Whatley; and one great-grandchild, Margaret Faye Bolt. His mother-in-law, Olga Palko Barfield, with whom he visited often as they were both residents of Franke at Seaside, also survives him. He was loved and adored by many friends, his nieces and nephews. A brother, Edward Clayton Whatley and his second wife, Helen Farris Whatley, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Gideons International organization at sendtheword.org or Franke at Seaside, Subsidized Care Program, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.