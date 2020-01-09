|
Clifton Footman SUMMERVILLE - Funeral Service for Mr. Clifton Footman, 88, of Summerville, SC will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The House of God Church, Ridgeville, SC with Elder Eugene David officiating. Burial will be held in House of God Cemetery Dorchester, Wake Service will be held on Friday from 7 pm until 8 pm at the House of God Harleyville. Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020