Clifton Footman SUMMERVILLE - Funeral Service for Mr. Clifton Footman, 88, of Summerville, SC will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The House of God Church, Ridgeville, SC with Elder Eugene David officiating. Burial will be held in House of God Cemetery Dorchester, Wake Service will be held on Friday from 7 pm until 8 pm at the House of God Harleyville. Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. On line condolences can be made at www.stevensfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
