Captain Clifton Wallace Benson, Jr. Folly Beach - Captain Clifton Wallace Benson, Jr. (71), of Folly Beach, SC went to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Charleston, SC on June 18, 1947, and was the son of the late Clifton W. Benson, Sr. and Thelma Louise Cox Benson. He attended The Citadel and studied chemical engineering and criminal justice. He was an instructor for Trident Tech for 21 years. He faithfully served his community, which he loved, by being Folly Beach's Director of Public Safety (Chief of Police and Fire) for 5 years and being on FB city council for 20 years. He was also a member of the FB Civic Club, Exchange Club, and headed the FB Rescue Squad. He is survived by his children: daughter Laura Ann Brogan (Scott) of Hollywood, daughter Melissa Goudelock (Adam) of Gaffney, son Clifton W. (Trey) Benson III (Kristin) of Charleston, his former wife Jessica Cumbee, brothers Richard L. Benson (Dorothy) and John Michael Benson, Sr. (Denna), and sister Cheryl Ann Benson Schoettner (Thomas). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Britney Goudelock, Kayla Mosley, Selena Benson (Jimmy), Scarlett Goudelock, Kelsi Morrow, Jacob Benson, Tyler Connolly, Andi Young, Clifton W. (TJ) Benson IV, a great-grandchild, Melody Lynch and his dog, Sam. A special thank you goes out to his caretakers, Joann Moore and Scott Wicks. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 19 at 12:30 pm on the Folly Beach pier, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Crab Shack from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MAD Rescue Transport, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/my/profile or mail checks to: 7256 Hwy. 162, Hollywood, SC 29449, or the Halloween Carnival (Folly Beach Civic Club). Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, 843-722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary