Clinton E. Walls
1945 - 2020
Clinton E. Walls CHARLESTON - Clinton E. (Gene) Walls 74, of Charleston SC passed away May 13, 2020 at Roper St. Francis Hospital, Charleston SC. Gene was born November 22, 1945 in Owensville, MO, the son of the late Clinton J. and Mildred (Jett) Walls of Union MO. Gene graduated from High School in Union Missouri and received a bachelor degree in business administration from Central Missouri State University, Warrensburg, MO. After college Gene was employed by General Motors for several years as Plant Supervisor in Anderson, Indiana. From 2002 -2005, Gene was Director of Operations for the Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston. Prior to his retirement Gene spent several years working as an independent newspaper consultant. Surviving him are his son Bradley Walls, Moultrie, GA and brother Kenneth Walls, Jefferson City, MO Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Anita, his daughter Lindsey, and brothers Bobby D. and Ronnie Walls Arrangements for services are undetermined at this time. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
