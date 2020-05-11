Clyde Anderson N. Charleston - Clyde Warren Anderson of North Charleston passed away on May 10, 2020. He was born November 17, 1927, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Garnett and Bertie Vesta (Todd) Anderson. Mr. Anderson enlisted in the Navy at the end of WWII. He served aboard the battleships USS Pennsylvania and USS New Jersey, participating in the Bikini Atoll Nuclear tests, upon his discharge he worked as an Inside Machinist, Shop 31 at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. During the Korean Conflict he was called back into service as part of the inaugural crew / plank-holder on the USS Bryce Canyon, the last and largest ship built at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He returned from service and went back to the Charleston Naval Shipyard eventually retiring from the Polaris Missile Facility as a Production Workload Supervisor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wilburn Anderson and five sisters, Bertie Mary Anderson, Pauline Miller, Gladys Diamond, Pearl Cotter, Bertie Jane Samargia. Surviving is his wife and constant companion of 65 years, Mary Cogburn Anderson and two sons, David A. (Robin) Anderson, Columbia, SC; Warren H. Anderson , Moncks Corner, SC and a daughter Jane (Tim) Stewart, Suwanee, GA. Four grandchildren, Howard W. Stewart, Atlanta, GA; Molly L. Stewart, Suwanee, GA; Samuel W. Anderson, Columbia, SC and Allyn E. Anderson, Columbia, SC. He has two surviving sisters, Betty Ruth Corbin, Beaver, PA and Martha Jean Seymore, State College, PA. He and his wife welcomed Somnuek (Aroonsi) Anakwat and Arsit (Ding) Boonyaprapasorn of Thailand into their home during their stateside studies and considered them both as his sons. He also has a host of nieces and nephews. He enjoyed camping with his family, photography, art, and music. He also enjoyed stopping at every yard-sale, flee-market or Goodwill store that he would pass. He was a former board member of the Charleston Museum and served on the North Charleston Arts Commission. His distinguished and dignified looks led to several cameo appearances during the filming of the mini-series, North and South. He was always thinking of others and quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved his wife, his children and grandchildren and was very proud of their accomplishments. He was a life long member of North Charleston United Methodist Church where he served on many committees and in his later years assisted with Respite Care sponsored by the Church. He was a member of the Dorchester Masonic Lodge No. 369, A.F.M. , the Elks Club No. 242, the John L. Weeks VFW Post 3142, the American Legion Post 179, the American Institute of Industrial Engineers, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Due to COVID-19 concerns a private funeral will be held with interment at Carolina Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Carolina Memorial Park Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church 1125 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.