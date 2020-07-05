Clyde H. Clayton N. Charleston - Clyde H. Clayton, 91, of North Charleston, SC, loving husband of Eleanor White Clayton, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 5, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in consideration of the health of all, the services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC. Clyde was born July 15, 1928 in Ridgeville, South Carolina, son of the late Rippon H. Clayton and Reba Bailey Clayton. He retired from the United States Air Force Reserve after serving his country for 36 years and seven months and worked as a Traffic Management Officer at the Charleston Air Force Base, from which he retired. Clyde was a Christ follower and a member of the Cokesbury United Methodist Church. He had quite the green thumb and very much enjoyed working in his yard, but above all he loved spending his time with his grandchildren and family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eleanor; two daughters, Deborah "Debby" Culbertson (Jimmy) of Jacksonville, FL and Robin Phillips (Steve) of Isle Of Palms, SC; four grandchildren, Sean Culbertson (Jenny), Melody Keller (Rusty), Clayton Guerry (Jesse) and Cole Guerry (Cassidy); 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat Seabrook of Cape May Courthouse, NJ and Nell Dearman of Houson, TX; many nieces and nephews, including David Clayton who has been like a son to him. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Pastor(s) Bette Hedden and Joe Long for their ministry at the graveside. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Clyde Jr., one brother and one sister. A memorial may be made in his name to: Cokesbury United Methodist Church: Family Life Center, 4990 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
