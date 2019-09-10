Clyde McCammon (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Redeemer Catholic Church
1106 Fort Drive
Hanahan, SC
Interment
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
Plantation Memorial Gardens
3345 South Live Oak Drive
Moncks Corner, SC
Obituary
Clyde McCammon N. Charleston - Clyde Wayne McCammon, 84, of North Charleston, SC, widower of Densie Cartrette McCammon entered into eternal rest Friday, August 23, 2019. The funeral service for he and his wife will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment with military honors will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Highway 17A South, Moncks Corner, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
Funeral Home Details
North Charleston, SC   (843) 5722339
