Clyde McCammon N. Charleston - Clyde Wayne McCammon, 84, of North Charleston, SC, widower of Densie Cartrette McCammon entered into eternal rest Friday, August 23, 2019. The funeral service for he and his wife will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment with military honors will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Highway 17A South, Moncks Corner, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019