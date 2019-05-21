Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Clyde Ray Lane Huger, sc - Clyde Ray Lane, 79, of Huger, South Carolina, husband of Maryanne Couture Lane died Monday, May 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am. Ray was born August 25, 1939 in Townsend, Georgia, son of the late Clyde Carrell Lane and Margaret Hackinson. He was an Air Force veteran and the owner of Lane Pile Driving, Inc. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maryanne; his daughters, Margie L. Dudley (Sidney) of Moncks Corner, SC, and Carol Nesler (Steve) of Cape Girardeau, MO; his son, Clyde Ray Lane Jr. (Deleah) of Huger, SC; his sister, Janice Monette Horton (Randy) of Pooler, GA; and two brothers, Denny Lane of Charleston, SC, and William B. "Petsy" Lane of Effingham, GA. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 203, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019
