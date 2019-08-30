Clyde Wayne McCammon N. Charleston - Clyde Wayne McCammon, 84, of North Charleston, SC, widower of Densie Cartrette McCammon entered into eternal rest Friday, August 23, 2019. The funeral service for he and his wife will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment with military honors will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Highway 17A South, Moncks Corner, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Clyde was born July 5, 1935 in Latta, SC, son of the late John Lucas and Dorothy McCammon. He retired from the United States Air Force after 21+ years of service to his country. Clyde enjoyed being a pitcher on the fast-pitch softball league in the Air Force. He was a member of the Deer Park Baptist Church for 30+ years, enjoyed helping with the food bank and genuinely loved the Lord and his wife, Densie. He is survived by daughter, Patricia McCammon of Banner Elk, NC; grandchildren, David, Jack, William, Sage, Piper and Willow; great-granddaughter, Samantha Willow; niece, Kay Carter; nephew, Tim Carter; daughter-in-law, Sumalee Finch; sisters-in-law, Rachel Watson and Dottie Carter; nieces, Michelle and Jennifer and "second son" Randy Woods; goddaughter, Lauren Towe. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and son Wayne McCammon. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019