J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Coach Robert Vernon "Bob" Peele Sr.

Coach Robert "Bob" Vernon Peele, Sr. Charleston - Coach Robert Vernon Peele, Sr., 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Nella Creech Peele, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held later in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Bob was born February 17, 1929 in Pamlico Sound, North Carolina, son of the late Clyde Vernon Peele and Delilah Bloomfield Smith Peele Spencer. He was a USAF Veteran and a graduate of Brevard College and USC, receiving his master's degree from The Citadel. Bob coached during his long career throughout South Carolina and his fondest memories were during his years at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nella Creech Peele of Charleston, SC; daughters, Dee Dee Beasley (Billy Ray) of Irmo, SC and Patty Aldrich (Skip) of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Brian Tyler (Cindy), Andy Tyler (Nina), David Tyler (Aimee), Raleigh Beasley (Sarah Jo), Emily Wilson (Greg) and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Palmer, Beaux and River. Bob was predeceased by his son, Bo Peele and a brother Jerry Peele. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
