J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Coach Robert Vernon "Bob" Peele Sr.

Coach Robert Vernon "Bob" Peele Sr. Obituary
Coach Robert "Bob" Vernon Peele, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Coach Robert Vernon Peele, Sr., will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held later in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2020
