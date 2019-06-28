Col. Grange Simons Coffin, Jr. US Air Force (Ret) MEGGETT, SC - Col. Grange Simons Coffin, Jr. US Air Force (Ret.), 89, of Meggett, husband of Shirley Paul Coffin, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at MUSC. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at Christ St. Paul's Anglican Church, 4981 Chapel Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449. An all-night prayer vigil will be held from 6 pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019 to 9 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Christ St. Paul's Anglican Church. Funeral service will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Christ St. Paul's Anglican Church. Burial will follow at St. Paul's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ St. Paul's Cemetery, 4981 Chapel Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449 or The Citadel Alumni Association, 69 Hagood Ave. Charleston, SC 29403. Grange was born on July 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Grange Simons and Edith Mason Coffin. He received his Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the Citadel in 1951. He then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M in 1962. Grange retired after serving 27 years as a Colonel from the US Air Force where he was a Vietnam Veteran and received a Bronze Star. He taught ROTC for 3 years at Texas A&M. He taught at Country Day School in Meggett from 1980 - 1996. Grange received The Order of Palmetto award. He served with St. Paul's Meals on Wheels. He was mayor of the Town of Meggett for 32 years. Grange was a member of Christ St. Paul's Anglican Church. He enjoyed cutting grass but most of all loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his wife Shirley are: three sons: Grange Coffin, III (Linda Sue) of Johns Island, Steven Haskell (Paula Joanne) of Meggett, and Mark Lewis Coffin of Meggett; two daughters: Edith Coffin Reed (David Leland) of Ashburn, VA and Jillian Paul Coffin of Meggett; eight grandchildren: Grange Simmons Coffin, IV (Niki) of N. Dakota, Jennifer Sandell (Keith) of Tallahassee, FL, Matthew Coffin of Lake City, FL, Joseph Anthony Marchione (Carla) of Charleston, Stephanie Heather Coffin of James Island, Christopher Paul Coffin of Chipley, FL, Heather Nicole Moe (Justin) of Columbia, MD, and Sarah Anne Reed of Tampa, FL; 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one daughter: Kathleen Ann Coffin. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier from June 29 to June 30, 2019