Col. Harry W. Kluttz, US Army (Ret.) Charleston - Col. Harry W. Kluttz, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Marjorie Sackett Kluttz, entered eternal rest Saturday, August 1, 2020. His Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Col. Kluttz was born April 23, 1926 in Salisbury, North Carolina, son of the late Edward Fletcher Kluttz and Myrtle Wilson Kluttz. He was a 1947 graduate of The Citadel and a retired Colonel in the U. S. Army. Col. Kluttz was a member of the Mariner Lodge #2. He met his wife at St. Johannes Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston and they were married 64 years. Col. Kluttz enjoyed living downtown where he walked around Colonial Lake every morning up until the age of 89. He is survived by his daughters, Thelma K. Lipscomb of Hampton, VA and Laura K. Metheny of Brenham, TX; three granddaughters and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 21927, Charleston, SC 29413. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at: www.jhenrystuhr.com
