Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. John Bayne Selby (Ret) USA M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Col. John Bayne Selby, M.D., USA (Ret) MT. PLEASANT - Col. John Bayne Selby, M.D., USA ( Ret.) , died on August 27, 2019 at Franke at Seaside, Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was 95 years old. He is survived by his two sons and their wives ( Bayne and Lynda, Hank and Cindy) and his daughter, Beka along with six grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Jane Dentry. The cause of death was stroke. Dr. Selby was trained at rigorous medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins, and was board certified in four different specialties ranging from endocrinology to nuclear medicine. He devoted most of his professional life to serving his fellow veterans at VA hospitals in Lexington, Kentucky, and Charleston, South Carolina, and teaching at MUSC and several other medical schools. He also made three extensive medical mission trips to rural Honduras. He was a founder of the Lexington Clinic and the Child Development Center in Kentucky where he also served as Commanding Officer of the US Army's 810th Convalescent Center. In South Carolina he was an active member of Holy Cross Church on Sullivans Island,and a supporter of numerous Native American charities. Dr. Selby was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1924. The son of a US Cavalry officer, he lived in the Philippines and nine different states from Vermont to Kentucky although he considered Roswell, New Mexico to be his home. He lived on Sullivan's Island for the past 44 years. He played classical piano, was an accomplished horseman, taught Sunday School in various Episcopal Churches, volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels, water and snow skied, played championship tennis, and was an avid photographer. Dr. Selby blended his passion for science and medicine with a deep and abiding Christian faith. He naturally willed his body to the Medical University of South Carolina for teaching and research. His final resting place will be beside his beloved Jane in the columbarium at Grace Cathedral in Charleston. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at Holy Cross Church, Sullivan's Island, at a date and time yet to be scheduled. Visit our guestbook at



Col. John Bayne Selby, M.D., USA (Ret) MT. PLEASANT - Col. John Bayne Selby, M.D., USA ( Ret.) , died on August 27, 2019 at Franke at Seaside, Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was 95 years old. He is survived by his two sons and their wives ( Bayne and Lynda, Hank and Cindy) and his daughter, Beka along with six grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Jane Dentry. The cause of death was stroke. Dr. Selby was trained at rigorous medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins, and was board certified in four different specialties ranging from endocrinology to nuclear medicine. He devoted most of his professional life to serving his fellow veterans at VA hospitals in Lexington, Kentucky, and Charleston, South Carolina, and teaching at MUSC and several other medical schools. He also made three extensive medical mission trips to rural Honduras. He was a founder of the Lexington Clinic and the Child Development Center in Kentucky where he also served as Commanding Officer of the US Army's 810th Convalescent Center. In South Carolina he was an active member of Holy Cross Church on Sullivans Island,and a supporter of numerous Native American charities. Dr. Selby was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1924. The son of a US Cavalry officer, he lived in the Philippines and nine different states from Vermont to Kentucky although he considered Roswell, New Mexico to be his home. He lived on Sullivan's Island for the past 44 years. He played classical piano, was an accomplished horseman, taught Sunday School in various Episcopal Churches, volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels, water and snow skied, played championship tennis, and was an avid photographer. Dr. Selby blended his passion for science and medicine with a deep and abiding Christian faith. He naturally willed his body to the Medical University of South Carolina for teaching and research. His final resting place will be beside his beloved Jane in the columbarium at Grace Cathedral in Charleston. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at Holy Cross Church, Sullivan's Island, at a date and time yet to be scheduled. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close