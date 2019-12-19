|
Colin E. Barker SEABROOK ISLAND, SC - Colin E. Barker, of Seabrook Island, husband and father, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Colin was born in Birmingham, England, the first son of Cyril and Kathleen Barker. Colin immigrated to the United States in 1953, growing up in the Philadelphia area. After graduating from Upper Merion HS in 1965 and spending a year at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Colin served his adopted country in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. Colin returned to Georgia Tech graduating in 1971, with a BS in Industrial Engineering. In 1979, Colin married Charlene Campbell and in 1985, their only son Drew was born. Colin spent his career in real estate development and project management through his own companies and those of business associates. Colin and Charlene retired to Seabrook Island, SC where he could enjoy his favorite pastimes: playing golf, fishing, and entertaining his precious grandchildren. Surviving Colin are his wife Charlene; his son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Ries Barker, grandchildren, Mason and Charleston; brothers Philip (Sue) and David (Debbie); brother-in-law Cary (Pat) Campbell; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins in England and around the United States. The family is planning a celebration of Colin's life in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019