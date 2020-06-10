Colin Schabel Charleston - Colin Stanley Schabel, 40, beloved son of Mrs. Mary Louise Schabel and Dr. Frank M. Schabel III, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Charleston, SC. A Charleston native and graduate of Middleton High School, he worked in the food retail industry, was a film enthusiast and Triumph motorcycle buff, and treasured his childhood memories of sailing in Charleston Harbor. He was never happier than when he was on the water. Colin is survived by his mother, father and step-mother, Darla Wier, all of Charleston, his sister, Samantha Foster, and her son, George, of Austin, TX. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother and step-siblings, Lindsay Dew and William Wier, both of Charleston, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Colin's name to Charleston Community Sailing's Mainstay Scholarship, a financial aid program that helps participants from all backgrounds develop a passion for learning on the water. charlestoncommunitysailing.org/programs/financial-aid/ Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.