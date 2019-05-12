Colleen Dailey N. Charleston - Colleen Rachel Dailey of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away at home Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 79. She was surrounded by her husband of 60 years, Eugene (Gene) and her children, Lisa of Durham, NC and Gene Jr. (Lynda) of Southern Pines, NC. She was preceded in death by her daughters Julia and Margaret. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Colleen grew up in Minnesota and is survived by her cherished sister, Joan Mundahl, of St. Paul, MN. Marriage to a Naval officer presented her with the challenge of moving every several years to a new state and a new base; she and her husband made their home in Charleston after Gene retired. Colleen indulged her children's passions, even if that meant having a kitchen covered in baking utensils or a house full of cats, as well as parakeets, guinea pigs, rabbits and dogs along the way. She was creative and enjoyed learning new things, including cake decorating, sewing, and yes, even belly dancing, much to her children's embarrassment. While she was able, she also volunteered at Echo House on a regular basis, providing meals. For the past several years, Colleen had been battling with dementia and her family is comforted by the fact that she is now the Colleen that we all remember; her mind at peace and her soul free. Her family would like to thank Jean Parks and Rose Thompkins, her personal angels, who lovingly helped take care of her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary