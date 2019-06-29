Connie Lee Mitchum N. CHARLESTON - Connie Lee Mitchum, born May 16, 1948, passed away June 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She leaves us to be with her husband William Mitchum, Bertford Sims (father), Bonnie Sims (mother) and Linda Greer (sister). She leaves behind her children Felton Carraway (Melinda), Wanda Williams (Jimmy), Gary Carraway (Faith), Cindy Penenkas, Kevin Carraway, her brother Gene Sims, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was blessed with multiple nieces and nephews. Viewing 2:00 pm with funeral to follow at 3:00 pm. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from June 30 to July 1, 2019