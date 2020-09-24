Connie Louise Moody Parker Ladson - Ms. Connie Louise Moody Parker was born on October 3, 1946 in Bamberg, SC. Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ called her home to glory on September 17, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ms. Connie Louise Moody Parker are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie Grant Moody and Willie Moody. Ms. Parker leaves to cherish her memories: children, Sonia Brown (Robin), Denise Scott, Kenneth Scott, Jr. (Doreen), Rochelle Gathers (Robert), Khalilah Gaillard (Alexander) and Sheree Parker (Jacob); brothers, Deacon Ronald Moody (Debbie), Willie Moody, Jr. and Charles Moody (Terri); 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
