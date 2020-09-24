1/1
Connie Louise Moody Parker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Louise Moody Parker Ladson - Ms. Connie Louise Moody Parker was born on October 3, 1946 in Bamberg, SC. Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ called her home to glory on September 17, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ms. Connie Louise Moody Parker are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie Grant Moody and Willie Moody. Ms. Parker leaves to cherish her memories: children, Sonia Brown (Robin), Denise Scott, Kenneth Scott, Jr. (Doreen), Rochelle Gathers (Robert), Khalilah Gaillard (Alexander) and Sheree Parker (Jacob); brothers, Deacon Ronald Moody (Debbie), Willie Moody, Jr. and Charles Moody (Terri); 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alfred Williams Community Life Center
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Alfred Williams Community Life Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved