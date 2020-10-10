Connie Marie Koonce Charleston - Connie Marie Koonce, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Alton Earle Koonce Jr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, South Carolina 29414. Connie was born May 26, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late William J. Howell and Mildred Almeida Howell. She was a lifelong member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church She is survived by her spouse of 38 years, Alton Earle Koonce, Jr. of Charleston, SC; son, Corey H. Koonce (Leslie) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Juli Reynonlds of Charleston, SC; daughter, Karen Lancaster (Kristopher) of Washington D.C; brother, Billy Howell of Charleston, SC.; grandchildren Jase, Colton, and Cardin Koonce, Hanna and Hailey Reynolds, Jacob and Eleana Lancaster. Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church 405 King St, Charleston, SC 29403 or Alzheimer's Association
2090 Executive Hall Rd # 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston