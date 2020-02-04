|
|
Connie O'Donald, III Charleston - Connie O'Donald III died peacefully, surrounded by his family on February 1, 2020 in Charleston, SC at the age of 75. Connie was born on August 20, 1944 in Charleston, SC to Connie Jr. and Georgie O'Donald. He was an accomplished electrician employed and retired from Transworld Electric. Connie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara O'Donald; children, Connie O'Donald IV (Sherry) of Ravenel and Diane Harmon of Ridgeville. Siblings, Donald O'Donald (Kathy) of Charleston and Ronald O'Donald of Charleston. Grandchildren Connie O'Donald V (Crystal); Timmy Risher; Josh O'Donald; Tiffany Lyman (Eric); five great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Connie Jr. and Georgie O'Donald of Charleston. A gathering of friends and family is scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Palmetto Cremation Society 5638 N Rhett Ave N. Charleston SC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The South Carolina Aquarium (scaquarium.org/give) Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave, N Charleston, SC 29406. Please visit website at www.palmettocs.com and view our tribute page. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020