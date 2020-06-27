Connie Riegel McDavid Summerville - Connie Riegel McDavid, 63, of Summerville, SC, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Connie was born on May 27, 1957 in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Indiana University in 1982 with a degree in Art, where she met her husband, Tom McDavid. They were married in 1984. Connie was steadfast in her love for God and service to the Catholic Church. As a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc and later St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Carmel, IN, she devoted her time and talents to active community involvement. Connie was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 1989. She broke records for longevity, far surpassing expectations and medical precedent. Connie battled cancer while raising two daughters and serving as class mom, Girl Scout leader, religious education teacher, and facilitator at The Wellness Community, counseling cancer patients in need of support groups. Her life was characterized by her tenacity and compassion. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, D. Thomas McDavid of Summerville, SC., her daughters and their spouses, Kathleen (Jeff) Muthig of Columbia, SC and Catie (Taylor) McDavid of Munich, Germany; her mother, Kathleen Riegel Dubis and her sister and brother-in-law, Patti (Dan) Daily of McDonald, PA; and her grandsons, Wick and J.P. Muthig. She will be missed by her sister and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and extended family. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Riegel, her in-laws, Robert and Maryalyce McDavid, and her sister-in-law, Eileen McDavid. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC, where Connie was a member. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be held in Dorchester Memorial Gardens in Summerville. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, Attn: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.