Connor Robert Walton Charleston - Connor Robert Walton, 6, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Connor's Life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Grace United Methodist Church, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at 11:00 a.m. Connor was born February 17, 2013 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Matthew Jeffrey Walton and Bonnie Nichole Fralix Walton. In addition to his parents he is survived by his grandparents, Jeff and Ellen Walton, Robert and Shirley Fralix; great-grandparents, Bob and Sue Walton, Paul and Frances Hjort, and Etta Brokaw; uncles, Thomas Walton, and Robby Fralix (Wendy); aunt, Michele Brownlee (Jim) and several cousins. While Connor's life was short, he fought against the challenges he faced with a smile and laugh that could light up a room. He will always be remembered for his music that followed him wherever he went. Memorials may be made to MUSC Children's Hospital, 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC, 29425, Pattinson's Academy, 721 Wappoo Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 or the Charles Webb Center, 1611 Evergreen St, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019