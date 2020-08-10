Constance Johnson James Island - Constance (Connie) Brown Johnson of James Island, South Carolina, did go gentle into that good night on Thursday, 6 August. A blessing for her but a loss for family and friends. Born February 19, 1939 in Conway, SC, she was the daughter of Pennie and Morris Brown and one of eleven children. She was predeceased by her brothers Joe and MC, sisters Louise Carolyn Brown, Marvadine Forehand and Dolores Flynt and brothers-in-law Ronald Forehand and Tom Boyd. Connie is survived by her son Gregory (Karen)and daughters Sandra Andrews (Daren Shumpert) and Marsha Johnson (Jackie Bagley). Her legacy will be carried on by grandchildren Jessica Myers (Cody), Sarah Johnson and Rebecca Borowski and great-granddaughter Emma Borowski. In addition Connie is survived by sisters Clara Nell Brown of Conway, Genewood Boyd of N Myrtle Beach, Opal Brown (Harry) of Columbia, SC, Joyce Felts (Will) of James Island, SC and Paulette Gujer (Conway). And too many nieces, nephews and greats to number. Retired from the SC DMV, Connie would tell you her greater fulfillment was in being a firm-but-loving mother, grandmother and sister. She loved the company of family, the music of Johnny Cash and the looks of Clark Gable. Her life was no easy row to owe, but she was a survivor. Her children especially would like to say "Thank you" to all family and friends who have laughed with and loved this wonderful lady. A special thank you to caregiver Nancy Rankin and to Yassi and Graeme Marshall and their staff at DaySpring Assisted Living. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Connie's memory to the SC Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
at 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 347 Folly Rd, James Island, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made by visiting our website. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
