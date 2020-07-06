Constance K. Moore N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Miss Constance K. Moore, those of her late mother, Emily Lawton Moore, father, Rev. Wesley A. Moore, Sr. (Sylvia), siblings, Herman L. Moore (late Brenda), Carl S. Moore, Sr. (Susan), Wesley A. Moore, Jr. (Gardenia), Emanuel F. Moore (Millie), Patricia A. Kelly (Alfonso), Francoise Moore Melville (Michael), late brother, Randy L. Moore (late Mary), late sister, Karmen J. Moore, step-sister, Lashaunda N. Smith (Corey), nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Walk Through Service on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Her graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 11 a.m. at Payne Memorial Gardens, Grimball Road, James Island, SC. Please wear your masks. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston