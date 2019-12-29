|
Constance L. Howlett-Sindelar Goose Creek - Constance L. Howlett-Sindelar, BSN, RN, CGRN, 75, of Goose Creek, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Constance Howlett-Sindelar was born February 10, 1944 in South Weymouth, MA, daughter of the late Sherman L. Howlett and Sue Volek Howlett. Mrs. Sindelar graduated from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts receiving a BSN in Nursing. She retired from the Medical University of South Carolina as Digestive Diseases Unit Educator. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Medical University of South Carolina-Grant Program-171 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403 for people without insurance. Survivors include one loving daughter: Pamela L. Sindelar Jamison of Goose Creek; one loving grandson: Gavin C. Jamison of Summerville; two nieces: Deborah Howlett and Diane Howlett; four nephews: David, Robert, Paul and Steven Howlett, three great-nephews: Ryan M. Howlett, Robbie Howlett and David L. Howlett; one great-great-niece: Addison Howlett and one great-great- nephew: Avery Howlett and three great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew. She was predeceased by two loving brothers: Kenneth Howlett who flew in the Korean War and David Howlett.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019