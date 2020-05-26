Constance Potter "Connie" Hiers
Constance "Connie" Potter Hiers WALTERBORO - Mrs. Constance "Connie" Potter Hiers, widow of the late Thornwood Duncan "T.D." Hiers, joined the angels Monday morning, May 25, 2020. She was 96. Mrs. Hiers was born in Enfield, England October 22, 1923 a daughter of the late Cornelius and Phoebe M. Potter. Coming to the states as a young war bride, leaving her family behind, she adjusted to life in America raising five children and making an indelible mark on their lives. She was a hands-on mother, helping in the classrooms, being a scout leader, and making dance costumes, party dresses, and knitting scarves. She was the best cook ever. When grandchildren came along, she was always a willing babysitter, helping with homework, teaching life skills, and instructing many how to cook. An extraordinary lady, she was an avid artist, loved fishing, and was always ready to volunteer to help others, most recently helping her daughter serve at a homeless mission. With attributes too many to mention, she was the epitome of a sacrificial mother, and her saying to her family was "make every day count". She truly lived that belief. In later years, when dementia came, she always expressed thanks for those that cared for her, and would always say "I love you". She is survived by her children: Sandy Howington of Charleston, Paddy Boyd of Kentucky, Joy Mouch of Louisiana, Terry Smoak of Walterboro, and T.D. Hiers of Walterboro. There are ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, by her sister Phylis Lawson, and by her son-in-law Jerry Howington. Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 at the Grace Advent Christian Church, with burial following in the Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 in the church sanctuary. In consideration of the coronavirus situation, social distancing will be observed at the visitation and service. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

