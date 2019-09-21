Coralee Simmons LINCOLNVILLE, SC - The relative and friends of Mrs. Coralee Simmons and those of his husband; the late Mr. Alfred P. Simmons, Sr. are invited to attend her Home-Going Services on Monday, September 23, 2019; 10:00 AM at Faith Assembly of God, Summerville, SC; Interment Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Viewing will be held this evening Sunday, September 22, 2019; from 5-7PM at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019