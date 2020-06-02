Coralee Woodie White Charleston - Coralee Woodie White, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Joseph Peter White, Sr., entered into eternal rest June 1, 2020. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Coralee was born October 4, 1932, in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Ellen V. Benner Woodie. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Coralee is survived by her daughters, Leigh Ann Black and Kimberly White-Fredette (Peter); son, Joseph Peter White, Jr. (Lori Ferguson); eight grandchildren, Lindsey Fredette (Kiel Combs), Cassandra Glidewell (Clarke), Ethan White-Fredette, Scott Black (Mary Sue), Brian Black (Jessica), Eric Black (Anastacia Janovec), Keith Black (Kelsey), and Dylan White; and three great-grandchildren, Lydia Jane Glidewell, Willow Grace Glidewell, and Abram Scott Black. In addition to her parents and husband, Coralee was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Benner and Ethel Mazerski, and a brother, Alan Woodie. The family would like to thank the many kind and caring individuals (staff and residents) at Coralee's former place of residence, Harmony at West Ashley, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at Roper Hospital and St. Francis Hospital, and Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.