Cordrey Goss Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville -The relatives and friends of Mr. Cordrey "CJ" Goss are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in Vanderhost Memorial C.M.E Church, 66 Hanover Street. Charleston, SC. Elder J. Ronzell Maness, Pastor/Presiding Elder and Rev. Darryl Lee, eulogist. Interment will follow in St. James Memorial Gardens James Island, SC. with Full Military Honors. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 6-8pm. Mr. Goss leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mrs. Carlene Goss; children, Ericka Smith (George), Cordrey Jenkins, Xavier Goss, Antwan Goss and Gavin Goss; parents Mr. John and Mrs. Delores Goss; siblings, Theta Washington, Latrice Scott, Vinoda Goss, Norman Sheares (Porsche) and Anthony Singleton; mother-in-law, Ms. Geneva Smith; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. (843-571-2300). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019