Cornelia Lee Carey CHARLESTON - Cornelia Lee Carey, a harpsichordist, pianist and music educator who had studied with Artur Rubinstein and performed at the Interlochen Music Festival, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 of natural causes at her home in Charleston, South Carolina. She was born on February 6, 1943 in Norwalk, Connecticut, a daughter of Stephen W. Carey III, an insurance executive and philanthropist, and Eileen Wright Carey. She attended St. Anne's School and received a Bachelor of Music degree from Rollins College, a Master of Music degree from Converse College, and a Bachelor's degree in French from the College of Charleston. She attended the Ecole d'art americaines at Fontainebleau, France, and performed in recital on Cape Cod and elsewhere. As a harpsichordist and pianist, she was noted for the sensitivity and refinement of her playing. As a musicologist, she championed Verdi over Puccini in Italian opera. She was an officer of the Southern Historical Keyboard Society and taught piano privately at Charleston Southern University. She was a long-term substitute teacher for the Charleston County School District and also worked in the securities industry and as a singer. A descendent of two Mayflower settlers, she was a member of the Mayflower Society. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Mappus, Jr. of Charleston, South Carolina, and by a sister, Diana Carey Falcone; a brother-in-law, the Very Reverend John F. Falcone, and a nephew, the Reverend Jason Falcone, all of Aurora, Colorado. A memorial service is planned.
