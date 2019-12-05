Home

HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC 29405-5158
(843) 554-2117
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC 29405-5158
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church
3347 Rivers Ave. N.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Cornelius Ancrum Obituary
Cornelius Ancrum N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Cornelius Ancrum and those of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Lenora Manigault Ancrum; and those of his children, Kevin Ancrum, Joyce "Faye" Phillips Simmons, Darryn Ancrum, Marcus Kinloch, William "Tiffany" Phillips, Derrick (Sherri) Kinloch, Dana (Eric) Phillips Wilson and Tiffany Phillips Smiley are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12:00 noon at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, 3347 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Anderson Baptist Church Cemetery, Moncks Corner, SC. Mr. Ancrum will repose this evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -