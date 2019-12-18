|
Corry L. Johnson Goose Creek - Mr. Corry L. Johnson, 39, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Corry L. Johnson are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Nichols Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 57 Kennedy Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Shawntey Wallace Johnson; parents, Reverend Samuel and Brenda E. Johnson; siblings, Samuel Johnson, Jr. and Toray Smalls; grandparents, Luevinia Johnson and Dorothy Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019