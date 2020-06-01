Cortland Ennis Young, Jr. Charleston - Cortland Ennis Young, Jr., 84, of James Island, SC, husband of the late Elizabeth C. Young, passed away on May 30, 2020, with family close by. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The burial will be a private family burial. Ennis was born in Charlotte, NC, on September 14th, 1935, the son of Cortland and Jessie Young. Ennis retired from Charleston County School System where he was a teacher. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1957. He got a Masters in Agriculture from Michigan State. After that, Ennis worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a Soil Engineer. In the years to come, he went back to college and earned a Masters Degree and was a long time math teacher at Ft. Johnson High School. Ennis enjoyed reading, sailing, working in the yard, sports and traveling. He was also actively involved in her church. He loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them. He also enjoyed spending time and traveling with his friends from college and teaching. Ennis is survived by his daughter, Linda Young of Boston, MA; Bryan (Lauren) Young of Clemson, SC, and Darryl (Neale) Young of Charleston, SC; two granddaughters, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Ennis is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, his parents and his daughter, Leigh Ann Lee. Funeral arrangements are by Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.