|
|
Courtenay Smalls N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Courtenay Ambrose "Big C" Smalls are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment-Cedar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Smalls is survived by his parents, Lorraine Smalls and Carl Jones; daughter, Zaria Smalls; son, Massiah Ambrose Smalls; fiance, Paris Brown; siblings, CPT Antwan Smalls (Kierre) and Sedale Smalls; grandmother, Shirley White; grandaunt, Mary Ann Wright; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020