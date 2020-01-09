Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Resources
More Obituaries for Courtnay Smalls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtnay A. "Big C." Smalls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Courtnay A. "Big C." Smalls Obituary
Courtnay A. "Big C." Smalls N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on the evening of Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Mr. Courtnay A. "Big C" Smalls, residence 2025 St. Francis St., North Charleston, SC. He is the beloved dad of Miss Zaria Smalls and Master Massiah A. Smalls, son of Ms Lorraine Smalls and Mr. Carl Louis Jones, brother of Mr. Antwan Smalls (Kierre) and Mr. Sedale Smalls, grandson of Mrs. Shirley White. Friends may call at 1222 Maxwell St., North Charleston, SC. Services celebrating his life will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Courtnay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -