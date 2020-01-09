|
Courtnay A. "Big C." Smalls N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on the evening of Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Mr. Courtnay A. "Big C" Smalls, residence 2025 St. Francis St., North Charleston, SC. He is the beloved dad of Miss Zaria Smalls and Master Massiah A. Smalls, son of Ms Lorraine Smalls and Mr. Carl Louis Jones, brother of Mr. Antwan Smalls (Kierre) and Mr. Sedale Smalls, grandson of Mrs. Shirley White. Friends may call at 1222 Maxwell St., North Charleston, SC. Services celebrating his life will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020