Courtney Ryan Cregger NOKESVILLE, VA - Courtney Ryan Nelson Cregger, 31, died June 30th in West Palm Beach, FL, at St. Mary's Hospital. Courtney was born in Charleston, SC. She is survived by her mother, Skye Ocean Nelson McKee, her step-dad, Ted H. McKee, her two blessed children, Adriana, 7, Blaze, 5 and their families. Courtney was the beloved younger sister of Katie Smithson and Lynsey Thomas (Chris). She dearly loved her nephew, Jake Thomas, her nieces, Meisje Keithley and Lucy Thomas. She is survived by her aunts, M. Parrish Nelson Hirasaki (John), Carol Starr, K. Robins and Nancy W. Nelson, her uncles, Gary R. Nelson (Holly), Douglas Nelson, Eric H. Nelson, many cousins and friends. Courtney will be missed by longtime partner, Allen Whetzel and their dog, Casey of VA. Her adoptive father, Marvin Cregger (Diane) resides in Summerville. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Ruth Hynes Nelson and L.A. Rohde Nelson and her cousin Elise Cecile Nelson of Charleston. Courtney attended Oakbrook schools, Blessed Sacrament, Bishop England and West Ashley High. She was baptized and confirmed by Blessed Sacrament Church. She played softball for Summerville Girls League, St. Andrew's Rec, BEHS, WA High and "travel" ball. She could throw a spiral football pass worthy of the NFL. She was a cheerleader, surfer, snowboarder, bowler, dancer, model and artist. She excelled at many things. As a teen Courtney became a Jr. Lifeguard with CCPR. She worked summers at Beachwalker Park. Our girl, Courtney, brought us much joy for many years. We are shattered by the loss of her life and the pain she suffered. Her death was due to drug overdose. We want to remember her dazzling smile, her athletic prowess, her quirky sense of humor, her love of animals, her compassion for the elderly, her desire to shine in all her endeavors, and the many times she did the right thing. Courtney will be laid to rest by the Second Rite of Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery with her grandparents. We hope wherever she is, she will feel the comfort of their loving embrace. May she rest in peace, forever young. In lieu of flowers, please donate to BEHS Athletic Fund - Lady Bishops Softball team in Courtney's name. To help with burial expenses, there is a Go Fund Me acct in her name. Due to COVID-19, her final interment will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
